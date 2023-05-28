NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Derrick White's Game 6 buzzer-beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals gave fans one of the most dramatic finishes in NBA playoff history.

It looked like the Boston Celtics were about to blow a late lead in the fourth quarter and see their season end in frustrating fashion.

After fouling Jimmy Butler and watching him sink three free throws, the Celtics trailed the Miami Heat 103-102 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Marcus Smart got the inbound pass, fired up a shot and it rimmed out. But Derrick White grabbed the offensive rebound and scored on a putback as time expired. The ball left White's hand with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.

It was an absolutely stunning ending.

DERRICK WHITE SAVES THE CELTICS SEASON. pic.twitter.com/566F29RWEV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to White's buzzer-beater, including his father (first tweets below):

Omg that’s my boy — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

All hands on deck. We got and earned the opportunity — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh

Let’s goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

Boston gonna beat Miami now .. it’s over!😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 28, 2023

DWHITE!!!!!!!! Wowowowwoow 😱 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 28, 2023

😱😱😱 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 28, 2023

D Whiiitttteeee!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 28, 2023

Great Game!! — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) May 28, 2023

This game was wild 🤯 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 28, 2023

D White OMGGGG — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 28, 2023

YOOOOOOOOO😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) May 28, 2023

all-time playoff game there. i'd pay to see an ekg of a celtics fan over the last 15 real-time minutes of that game. — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 28, 2023

Boston shot 7-35 from 3, lost the possession battle by 12, and WON — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 28, 2023

This is the 6th game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the 1st since Kawhi Leonard in 2019 against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/vscNrBdWz4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2023

The disbelief is palpable in Miami.



Fans are just standing around in pure shock. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 28, 2023

Game 7 is set for Monday night at TD Garden, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET before tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.