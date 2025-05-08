In this day and age, even the holy leave a social media trail.

The new pope's online footprint was quickly dissected on Thursday, just minutes after he was elected the next head of the Catholic church, sparking a mixed reaction from some on the right.

Before becoming Pope Leo XVI, Cardinal Robert Prevost occasionally posted on social media, including some messages that appeared to be critical of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and their worldview.

His most recent activity on X came in mid-April, when he shared a post on his account from a Catholic commentator who called out Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for laughing about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland. The post linked to an article published by the Catholic Standard newspaper, in which Bishop Evelio Menjivar asked of Catholics about Abrego Garcia: “Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

Leaders from all around the world reacted to the election of Pope Leo XIV, the new head of the Catholic Church.

In February, Prevost posted links to stories that were critical of Vance, including one from the National Catholic Reporter. Prevost repeated the headline on X: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others." In the article, the writer rebutted the vice president’s claim from a Fox News interview that Christians prioritize loving people close to them before those from other countries.

Reached for comment Thursday, the White House directed NBC News to a tweet posted by Vance.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019 and happened to meet with Pope Francis the day before he died, congratulated Prevost on being elected the first American pope.

"I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!” Vance wrote in a post on X.

Trump also offered his congratulations. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Other reposts from Prevost's X account have suggested he supports protecting immigrants, reducing gun violence and combating climate change.

Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

The day after the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017, Prevost shared a post from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., that said: "To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers. None of this ends unless we do something to stop it."

Also in 2017, Prevost reposted someone who was defending immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers.

"I stand with the #Dreamers and all people who are working toward an immigration system that is fair, just, and moral. #DefendDACA #DACA," the post said.

In a matter of hours, his X account had added more than 200,000 new followers.

Still, the new pontiff has not been a prolific poster — and much of what he shared was fairly standard Catholic fare — so his social media posts don't give a complete picture of all his political views.

Some conservative commentators have already seized on Prevost's posts and comments.

Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator and close Trump ally, published a series of posts decrying Leo’s politics. “Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican,” she wrote.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was more neutral in his reaction to Prevost's election.

"Let’s just say, not so great tweets about having some willingness for open borders. We’ll see kind of how he is on that. Also some George Floyd stuff that I’m not too crazy about," he said in a video posted on X. "But overall, it seems like he’s a pro-life warrior. There’s a lot yet to learn about this pope, but I hope that he will be a strong advocate for strong borders. And for sovereignty.”

In 2020, Prevost reposted tweets offering prayers and a message of support for Floyd, whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer led to a national reckoning on race relations and policing.

Other Republicans like former President George W. Bush had a more positive reaction, saying in a statement that it's a "historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world."

Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat and only the second Catholic to be elected to the White House, also voiced support for the new pope on X: "Habemus papam — May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success."

