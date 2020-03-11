New to Telecommuting? The Key Rules You Should Follow

It’s no longer business as usual for corporate America. Companies large and small are trying to deal with the spreading coronavirus by allowing or advising their employees to work from home, if possible, according to NBC News.

NBC News BETTER asked some of the country’s top digital security experts what precautions they suggest first-time telecommuters should follow:

1. Use Company-Issued Equipment When Possible

If you have a laptop or a mobile device provided by your company, use it. Security protocols on company technology is typically stronger than what’s on your personal devices. It’s also easier for the IT folks to manage and monitor them.

2. Always use the company portal to access the corporate servers

Every company has procedures in place for how employees should access the network when out of the office. If you’re not sure what that is, check with your IT department.

Read more at NBC News.com.



