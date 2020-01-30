New Video Appears to Show Trump and Indicted Giuliani Associate at Florida Club

A new video recording appears to show President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club, further calling into question Trump's assertion that he doesn’t know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, NBC News reports.

In a 37-minute recording obtained by NBC News from Parnas's attorney, Parnas and Fruman are greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who appears to recognize Parnas.

“Yeah, we've met before, yeah, how are things?" McDaniel appears to say. “I’m glad you’re here.”

Although photos released by the House previously placed Parnas at the April 20, 2018, fundraiser, the recording further illustrates the significant access Parnas and Fruman had to Trump, as well as other top Republican figures. The two Florida businessmen’s work with Giuliani to try to advance Trump’s goal of getting Ukraine to investigate his political opponents is a key matter in the impeachment trial.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.