New York City Mayor Eric Adams expected to face federal charges: Sources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to face federal charges by prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Adams, a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president who was elected mayor in 2021, could face charges as soon as Thursday, sources told NBC News.

It was not immediately clear what charges Adams would face or what investigation they may be in relation to. Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing.

In a statement Wednesday night, Adams once again maintained that he has done nothing wrong and was adamant that he would fight the charges — and stay in office.

"It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target—and a target I became," Adams said in the video statement from Gracie Mansion. "For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty."

Adams went on to reference an FBI search at the home of interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon on Sept. 20, just days after he was named the city's top cop.

"Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit," the mayor said. "If I am charged, I know I am innocent."

Adams noted that he would request an immediate trial "so that New Yorkers can hear the truth." He also addressed those who would call on him to resign, saying he would continue to lead the city.

"Many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations," Adams said. "But I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started—yet the city has continued to improve."

Spokespeople for the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment when asked this evening.

The charges are set to come nearly a year after the first sign of federal authorities looking into Adams and those around him. On Nov. 2, 2023, FBI agents searched the Brooklyn home of one of his top fundraisers, Brianna Suggs.

At the time, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents had engaged in law enforcement activity at the brownstone, but did not share further details on the matter. Agents — some dressed in suits, others in tactical gear — lugged boxes of evidence from the home to a minivan outside.

The New York Times reported shortly later that the warrant sought records related to contributions, travel to Turkey by people linked to the campaign, and documents of interactions between the campaign and Turkey's government, or people acting at its behest.

It was not clear at the time whether Suggs, 25, was the target of an investigation, though sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York that the search was related in part to questions about campaign fundraising. At that time, Adams said he had not been contacted by any investigators regarding a potential case.

Suggs, who worked closely with Adams since 2017, had been a campaign consultant to Adams who raised money for his election effort and also lobbied his administration on behalf of corporate clients.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on Mayor Adams to resign because of federal investigations hovering over his administration. In the last two weeks, several top officials have announced departures, including the NYPD commissioner, health commissioner and Schools Chancellor David Banks. Despite the abrupt exodus, the mood was upbeat as the mayor introduced the next schools chancellor Wednesday. Melissa Russo reports.

Just four days later, on Nov. 6, FBI agents stopped Adams himself as he left an event in Manhattan and seized his cellphones and iPad.

Later that same week, Adams said he had no personal knowledge of any improper fundraising, and didn't believe he had anything to personally fear from the investigation. Neither he nor Suggs had been accused of any wrongdoing at that time.

Agents also searched the home of Adams' liaison to the Turkish community in New York and a former Turkish airline executive. As part of that inquiry, federal prosecutors sought information about a time period when Adams was still Brooklyn borough president, but had won the Democratic primary and was widely expected to be elected mayor in the fall.

During that period, Turkish officials were trying to get the city to expedite FDNY approval of a new diplomatic building that was being held up because of safety concerns.

Federal prosecutors started looking into whether Mayor Adams' previous contact with the FDNY crossed any lines when he inquired about those fire safety and occupancy permit issues revolving around the new high-rise building — which was set to house the new Turkish consulate, multiple sources with the matter told NBC New York in Nov. 2023.

Sources familiar with the matter said the mayor texted with then-FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro about when occupancy for the 35-story building could take place, to which Nigro responded saying that it would be handled the following Monday. Adams said his text to the fire commissioner was a routine request.

A source familiar with the matter said former FDNY Commissioner Nigro was questioned as a witness by the FBI as least twice, including on Nov. 3.

A bar owner who says he felt pressure to pay money to have his noise complaint problems go away is set to meet with federal investigators Monday evening. On a separate front, Turkey’s president is set to visit the UN amid ongoing questions about past fundraising by the Adams campaign, and whether foreign money from individuals in that country was improperly funneled into the mayor’s campaign. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Two sources familiar with the investigation said that safety officials at the FDNY signed off on a letter of occupancy with no objection, meaning the FDNY had reached an agreement with the building for added safety measures that would allow for access to the building. Fire chiefs told FBI investigators in April 2023 that they faced a pressure campaign to rubber stamp the new Turkish consulate building despite existing safety concerns, according to an attorney representing one of the chiefs.

Those questions came as the FBI was already investigating whether Turkish individuals improperly donated, or were involved in the improper bundling of contributions, to the Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign.

Still, then-Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg (who has since resigned from that position) said there was no information to suggest Adams was a target of the criminal investigation or accused of any wrongdoing, noting that "there has been no indication that I’ve seen that the mayor is a target."

In August, federal prosecutors subpoenaed Adams, his campaign arm and City Hall, requesting information about the mayor’s schedule, his overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing. Private attorneys for the mayor said they had turned over “extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the mayor.”

Jake Offenhartz of The Associated Press contributed to this report.