Air travel

Toddler found safe in Newark Airport baggage room after conveyor belt joyride

The toddler apparently got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler managed to score a hard to get ticket at Newark Liberty International Airport last week, all without parent supervision.

Officials say the 2-year-old was inside the airport's Terminal A when the tot slipped behind the JetBlue ticketing counter on May 28 to access the conveyor belt luggage system.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The toddler apparently got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level. Port Authority officers responded and quickly located the kid.

According to the Daily News, the responding officers hopped on the conveyor belt to track down the child.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Medics were dispatched to check out the child as a precaution but officials said the child was unharmed.

This article tagged under:

Air travelNew JerseyNewark Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us