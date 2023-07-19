lottery

Did you win Powerball? $1 billion jackpot winning numbers announced

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing, the third highest in the history of the game.

Here are Wednesday's winning numbers: 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $1 billion Powerball top prize is drawing the lion's share of attention, but the competing Mega Millions lottery jackpot is also reaching massive heights. Ahead of a drawing Friday night, that jackpot stood at $720 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

