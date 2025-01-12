Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Sunday to suspend permitting and review requirements under two environmental protection acts for residents planning to rebuild after two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California.

Newsom's order suspends permitting and review requirements outlined under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The order will allow fire victims to restore their homes and businesses faster, Newsom said.

"We've got to be thinking three weeks, three months, three years ahead at the same time we're focusing on the immediacy, which is life, safety and property," Newsom told NBC News' Jacob Soboroff. "We're making sure people are getting their applications, addressing the issues of fraud, price gouging. We want to get our inspections teams out here. They're already starting to get out here. We've come up with some timelines so we can get, within the next few weeks, all that done so people can get their insurances claims. We can then start the big contracts to remove the debris, address the hazardous materials issues.

"I'm worried about issues of rebuilding as it relates to scarcity of resources, materials, personnel. I'm worried about time for getting these projects done. So we want to fast-track by eliminating any CEQA requirements. There are Coastal Act changes that we're making."

The order directs state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements, including provisions of the Building Code, that can safely be suspended or streamlined to accelerate rebuilding and make it more affordable. It also extends protections against price gouging on building materials, storage services, construction and other essential goods and services to Jan. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County.

The California National Guard shared video of pilots dropping fire retardant over the Palisades Fire using a Modular Airborne FireFighting System-equipped C-130J aircraft.

Newsom was asked about possible abuses stemming from the suspension of environmental requirements.

"We've framed those abuses. We've basically bookmarked that in the context of maintaining existing footprints," Newsom said. "California leads the nation in environmental stewardship. I'm not going to give that up, but one thing I won't give in to is delay. Delay is denial for people, lives, traditions, places torn apart.

We've got to let people know we have their back. We're going to do it efficiently and effectively."

As of Sunday morning, the Palisades Fire had burned 23,707 acres and was still just 11% contained, with 4,720 firefighting personnel assigned. The Eaton Fire was 27% contained at 14,117 acres. The Hurst Fire in Sylmar, was 89% contained at 799 acres.

All three fires started Tuesday in a windstorm that firefighters describes as among the worst they have ever seen. The Palisades Fire is the third-most destructive wildfire on record in California. The Eaton Fire is the state's fourth-most destructive.

By the time all the damage in assessed, the fires are expected to constitute one of the costliest wildfire disasters in U.S. history.

Emergencies have been declared in the county and the state, and President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state. Both Newsom and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger have invited President-elect Donald Trump to visit the area and assess the damage.