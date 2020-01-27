NFL

Multiple NFL Twitter Accounts Hacked, Including for Super Bowl-Bound Chiefs and 49ers

A "white hat" hacker group on Monday claimed responsibility for hijacking the social media accounts for the NFL and multiple football teams, NBC News reported.

OurMine, a Saudi Arabian hacking account that promotes its own cyber security services, said it hacked a number of the league's accounts on its Twitter page. The first team to be exposed to the hackers appeared to be the Chicago Bears on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported.

"Apologies that our account was compromised this morning," the team tweeted Sunday.

Read more at NBC News.

This article tagged under:

NFLSuper BowlChicago BearsKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ers
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us