Nick Cannon, Dad of 12, Reveals the One Woman He Regrets Not Having a Baby With in New Interview

Nick Cannon is lamenting about the one who got away.

The famous father of 12 (with six different women) opened up to Thembi Mawema on a new episode of "Stepping Into The Shade Room" about his love life.

Mawema gets right to it, asking Cannon, 42, if there are any women he regrets not procreating with from his past.

"Is there anyone who you dated in the past that you were like ‘You know what, I wish we would have had a baby’?" she asks Cannon.

Cannon did not hesitate, even admitting, “I know (this) is going to go viral."

"When Christina Milian and I were doing 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' ... I remember when I found out she was pregnant. Did I have kids yet? I don't know, but I was like, dang man," Cannon replied.

Mawema interjects, "That could have been me?"

"Yeah yeah yeah," Cannon replied. "I was so happy for her. I remember we was kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Cannon and Milian, 41, were co-stars in 2003's "Love Don’t Cost A Thing" and the pair dated following the film's debut, but split when Milian found out Cannon had been unfaithful.

Milian used music to mend her broken heart, and announced in 2009 she was expecting her first child with then-husband The-Dream. Today, the singer and actor is a mom of three.

Cannon is the proud father of 12 children with six different women: twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; Zen, who died due to brain cancer in December 2021, and Halo Marie, nearly 3 months, with Alyssa Scott; and Legendary Love, 8 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

"I have a tribe of young, impressionable brilliant minds that I can help cultivate to be whatever they want to be. That's the blessing I've been given," Cannon told Mawema of his children. "There’s nothing in this world that they can’t do or have access to, because I can make it happen."

