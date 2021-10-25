NJ Home's Confederate Halloween Display Draws Outrage

A Halloween display on a New Jersey home's lawn is getting a lot of attention lately, but it's not for the scares it's giving.

Anyone driving along busy Toms River Road in the rural township of Jackson, in Ocean County, may do a double take when passing by one property in particular. Adorned with multiple no trespassing signs, the home boasts multiple Confederate flags in addition to costumed ghosts — one of which seems to resemble a haunting image of a Ku Klux Klan member in robes.

"I'd like to think it's just a ghost," said local resident Doreen Koptyra upon seeing a picture of the decoration. But when she heard the homeowner was flying Confederate flags as well, she said that changed things entirely.

"If it was just a ghost, it'd be fine. But now that you have the flag up, that's not acceptable," Koptyra said.

NBC New York attempted to talk with the owner of the home, but he did not want to speak, only saying that he's had the decoration for years.

"No, get the f--- out!" the man shouted from a distance.

Minutes later, he moved an SUV to try and block the view from the road, while offering an obscene gesture to the camera.

The neighbors who live across the street said they don't understand why anyone would be offended by the suggestive piece.

"It's Halloween, people put decorations out, it is what it is," said Jeannette Benz, who said she wasn't bothered by the flag nor the decoration. "I think Halloween is Halloween."

The president of the Toms River area NAACP told NBC New York they are looking into matter, adding that it is unfortunate that a holiday enjoyed by so many would be tainted by such images.