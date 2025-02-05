A police officer in New Jersey sprang into action after an 11-year-old boy walked out onto the ice of a frozen pond, then fell into the frigid waters below.

It was after school Monday afternoon along Franklin Lake when West Long Branch Police said the child made it 75 yards across the ice before it suddenly gave way, dropping him into about four feet of near-freezing water.

"The boy was panicked, he was yelling he couldn’t feel his feet or arms. I just told him I'm on my way, everything's gonna be alright," said West Long Branch Officer Dave Brosonski, the first officer who arrived at the scene. "When you’re out there, it doesn’t matter how old or young you are: When you’re in ice cold water, you have minutes before hypothermia sets in."

Brosonski got into the water and used his knees to through chunks of ice as he made his way to the middle of lake to rescue the boy. The officer said he was so focused on the boy, he didn't even feel the cold.

The child was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Police said the lake had been coated with about three inches of ice, becoming a popular spot to ice skate and play hockey. But neighbors said recent warmer weather made it much more dangerous.

It was not clear why the boy decided to go out onto the lake, but police said what happened should serve as a warning to others. There are no posted signs warning of the dangers around the lake, but officials said they will consider adding them.

The police chief hailed Brosonski's quick actions, but the officer was not having any "hero" talk on Tuesday.

"I feel it was my job...to me it was just another day," Brosonski said. "Just happy that I was the one there."