Nonfarm payroll growth revised down by 818,000, Labor Department says

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

As part of its preliminary annual benchmark revisions to the nonfarm payroll numbers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual job growth was nearly 30% less than the initially reported 2.9 million from April 2023 through March of the following year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

