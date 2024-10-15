Massachusetts

Great white shark washes up on Massachusetts beach: ‘Not one of our typical calls for service'

Orleans police shared three photos of the shark on Facebook on Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Some readers might find the images included in this story disturbing.

Orleans police shared three photos of the shark on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the dead shark on the back of a flatbed truck.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"Not one of our typical calls for service," the department said. "Not is it one for our local duty tow, Nauset Recovery. But, as always, we answered the call."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Orleans police said the shark, which appeared quite large, was found washed up on the beach, and they called the local tow agency to help them haul it away.

"You really never know what kind of call you'll respond to on any given shift," they added. "At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn't have to wrestle an unruly Great White."

No details were released by police about exactly where the shark was found or its potential cause of death.

You can see close-ups of the photos from Orleans police below:

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAnimals and Wildlife
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us