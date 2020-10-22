NYC to Sue Trump Administration Over $12 Billion ‘Anarchist' Funding Threat

New York City will take legal action Thursday to stop the Trump Administration from withholding funding for cities that the Justice Department designated as "anarchist jurisdictions."

The designation, applied in late September to NYC, Portland and Seattle, imperils billions of dollars in federal funding for the cash-strapped city.

NYC Corporation Counsel James Johnson, at a City Hall news conference Thursday morning, said the complaint would be filed in Seattle later in the day.

"We're bringing this action because they have taken concrete steps - they have actually taken this 'anarchist' designation and started to include it in applications for federal grants," Johnson said.

He said the administration's move overstepped its authority, was arbitrary and capricious and violated cities' rights to police their streets and allocate their budgets.

Johnson said up to $12 billion in funds were possibly at risk.

New York City is one of three places that "have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities," leading to its designation as an "anarchist jurisdiction," the Justice Department said Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back.

President Trump issued an order Sept. 2 giving the director of the Office of Management and Budget 30 days to issue guidance to federal agencies on restricting eligibility for federal grants for the cities on a prospective DOJ list.

Such grants make up a huge portion of NYC's already strapped annual budget.

In justifying its decision, the DOJ cited New York City's rising gun violence, cuts to the NYPD's budget, and moves by various district attorneys not to prosecute charges related to protests earlier this summer.