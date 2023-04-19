2 Factors Contributed to Deadly NYC Parking Garage Collapse, Initial Findings Show

What to Know A parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, killing one worker and injuring five others

Much of the immediate vicinity stayed shut down Wednesday, and officials expected the investigation to take time, given ongoing concerns about the integrity of the remaining structure; video from what appears to be a nearby building captured the aftermath of the disaster

The Ann Street garage was first constructed in 1925, though didn't gain a certificate of occupancy until 1957; the number of cars on the roof deck and the building are are likely contributing factors

Investigators looking into the lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed a day ago, killing one worker and hurting five others as concrete floors pancaked atop one another, say initial findings indicate the age of the building, and the number of vehicles parked on the roof deck, contributed to the disaster, officials said Wednesday.

The Ann Street garage — which was originally constructed in 1925 -- obtained its certificate of occupancy in 1957. That certificate allowed for five or more cars to be on each floor — and footage from Tuesday's collapse showed well more than that on each level. Dozens of cars and SUVs were seen in the collapsed rubble.

Investigators began to meticulously comb through the details Wednesday as the immediate area remained shut down.

Wary of the danger of further collapse, officials warned their investigation would likely be exhaustive, and prolonged, meaning there's no telling when a final cause may be determined.

A source familiar with the case confirms doorbell camera footage is being reviewed in connection with the case.

The shocking scene unfolded in the Financial District in the middle of Tuesday afternoon, sending ashy debris clouds into the air on Ann Street as the top floor of the five-story structure caved all the way to the bottom. Screams for help could be heard in one witness video, while footage from a nearby building captured the aftermath of the disaster.

The victims were all in the building, working, at the time of the collapse, investigators said. The identity of the person who died has not been released. Four others were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, while another worker refused medical attention at the scene. One of them had been trapped on an upper floor and was whisked to safety on a nearby roof by the FDNY, investigators said, potentially preventing further tragedy.

Firefighters initially had to retreat from the building because of the instability risk.

The department sent a newly added NYPD robotic dog (known as Digidog) into the building to analyze the scene and ensure no one else was trapped. Drones were also used for additional vantage points and assessments.

The New York Sheriff's Department uses the garage to park vehicles, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda said. All members of the department are accounted for.

No one else was believed to be trapped in what remained of the building, investigators said.

What Happened on Ann Street?

According to buildings officials, the building had active permits related to electrical work on the premise, though no recent active violations.

A look into building violations associated with the garage shows most issues have been addressed over the decades, and the few that were still listed as open were quite old.

The most recent violation, according to the city's building information system, shows a problem with improper exit doors in 2013. Inspectors in 2009 noted broken stairs and loose concrete in various locations.

Nearly 20 years ago, in 2003, DOB inspectors found more concrete defects in the stairs as well as a hazardous condition with cracks in the first-floor ceiling, spalling concrete, missing concrete coverings on steel beams and defective concrete with exposed cracks, according to the city's online records. While the problems were nearly two decades old, records did not state whether they had not been addressed prior to the collapse.

The DOB commissioner said at the scene Tuesday there was also an application for work on the building in 2010 for the automobile lift. He did not state why the open violations might have gone unaddressed if the permitted work went through, and the DOB is looking into the matter.

The Buildings Department inspected surrounding buildings as well to ensure they were structurally sound following the collapse. A photo from inside a neighboring building showed a hole that was punched in an adjoining wall right next to the garage, peering into the mess of cars, concrete and dust.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the structural collapse appeared to be a tragic accident and no criminality is suspected at this time.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene in an otherwise quiet location.