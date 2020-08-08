Protest Organizer Turns Himself Into NYPD After Hours-Long Standoff: Reports

A protest organizer and frequent leader of marches in support of Black Lives Matter turned himself into the New York City Police Department Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with officers one day earlier, multiple reports confirm.

His actions come after the NYPD spent an estimated five hours outside of the protester's Hell's Kitchen apartment on Friday in an attempt to arrest the man accused of assaulting an officer at a June protest.

Derrick Ingram marched with a hundred protesters to the Midtown North Precinct on West 56th Street Saturday morning where he turned himself into police, The New York Times reported. A police spokesperson told the Times that Ingram was arrested for second-degree assault from a June 14 incident where he allegedly used a megaphone to yell into the ear of an officer. The spokesperson said he caused the officer "pain and protracted impairment of hearing."

Friday's arrest attempt flooded social media by late morning after Ingram started live streaming the incident on Instagram. Ingram, a leader of Warriors in the Garden, a group of organizers advocating for systemic change and police accountability, began documenting the situation online after officers approached his apartment door to make the arrest.

Videos recorded by Ingram and other activists that gathered outside his apartment in support documented several dozen officers positioned on the Manhattan street, some wearing full riot gear, according to the Gothamist. Ingram reportedly broadcasted from the apartment until the afternoon when officers left the scene.

"The officers that showed up outside the home of a 28-year-old unarmed black organizer never produced a warrant on the scene," the group's statement read in part. "This militarized police response endangers the safety of residents in Hell's Kitchen and across [New York City.]"

The police department's actions Friday were heavily criticized on social media by fellow activists and a number of elected officials -- many were left asking the department why such force was used to arrest a protester without a warrant.

State Senator Brad Hoylman, who represents the island of Manhattan, called on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council to investigate the Hell's Kitchen incident. Several members of the council, including Speaker Corey Johnson, echoed Hoylman's sentiments. Council Member Carlina Rivera called Friday's incident a "show of force by the police," while noting it came 10 days after the highly criticized arrest of Nikki Stone -- the 18-year-old protester grabbed by plainclothes officers and forced her into an unmarked van.

Speaking to the protesters gathered at Bryant Park Saturday morning, Ingram described his experiences after the five-hour standoff with police Friday.

"I'm highly traumatized from everything from the drones, to the dogs, to the lies that have been told by the NYPD," he said. "I think we should focus our efforts on getting Commissioner Shea out of office."

Mayor de Blasio's office told the Gothamist he supported the commissioner's decision to pull back officers from Ingram's apartment, but declined to comment on the amount of resources used by the NYPD on Friday.

"Commissioner Shea made the right decision to call off the operation," de Blasio said. "Assaulting an officer is unacceptable and will always lead to consequences, but arrests must be made properly."

An NYPD spokesperson told NBC New York a statement from the department regarding Friday's incident would be released at a later time.