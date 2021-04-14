NYPD Cops Spot 4 Men Carrying Large Object That Turns Out to Be Woman's Body

Four men in New York City were found carrying a woman's body to the trunk of their car in the middle of the night, according to police.

The NYPD said officers initially saw the men toting a large object as they left an area on Foam Place in Far Rockaway before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cops saw them place the object in the trunk of a vehicle and they all drove away, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officers followed the men and eventually stopped them near Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue. After they searched the vehicle, they found a woman wrapped in a blanket. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

All four men, also unidentified, were taken into custody. Charges against them are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.