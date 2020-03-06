Afghanistan

Officials: US Has Intel Taliban Don’t Plan to Abide by Peace Deal

"They have no intention of abiding by their agreement," one official said. Trump said Friday, "Countries have to take care of themselves"

Afghan Taliban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal and their victory in the Afghan conflict on US in Afghanistan, in Alingar district of Laghman Province on March 2, 2020. - The Taliban said on March 2 they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.
Photo by NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. government has collected persuasive intelligence that the Taliban do not intend to honor the promises they have made in the recently signed deal with the United States, three American officials tell NBC News, undercutting what has been days of hopeful talk by President Donald Trump and his top aides.

"They have no intention of abiding by their agreement," said one official briefed on the intelligence, which two others described as explicit evidence shedding light on the Taliban's intentions.

Trump himself acknowledged that reality in extraordinary comments Friday, saying the Taliban could "possibly" overrun the Afghan government after U.S. troops withdraw and "you can only hold someone's hand for so long."

The intelligence described by the American officials is consistent with what Taliban sources have been saying in Pakistan, NBC News reported. Those Taliban representatives say the group views the peace process as a way of securing the withdrawal of American "occupiers," after which it will attack the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.

