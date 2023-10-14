3 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at State Fair of Texas spurs evacuation

An investigation is underway after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas left three people injured and a person in police custody Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received reports of the shooting around 7:45 p.m. and arrived at the scene to evacuate the fairgrounds. The department tweeted shortly after that police had a suspect in custody.

We are investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 15, 2023

SFT Safety Alert: This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WiWRPhy8Hb — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 15, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dallas Police said that based on preliminary information, a man shot another man, and three other people were struck by gunfire at the Tower building. The gunman tried to flee the scene on foot before authorities apprehended him, and officers were also able to recover a gun, according to DPD. The victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Dallas City Councilmember Adam R. Bazaldua of District 7 tweeted Saturday that the shooting happened at the fair's food court and was sparked by a conflict between two people who knew each other.

"It's one thing to have a right to bear arms; it's another to have legislation, like permit-less carry, that makes it easier for senseless acts of gun violence like this to be carried out in our state," said Bazaldua.

"I wish our Republican friends in Austin would pass meaningful gun legislation to help our constituents feel safe in public."

Active shooter at the Texas State Fair pic.twitter.com/nfGTbIvT0x — TX_sEXIsT (@TXsEXIsT) October 15, 2023

DART officials announced at the time of the evacuation that rail passengers were expected to experience delays due to the incident at Fair Park. After police activity cleared at the fairgrounds, trains returned to regular service, and shuttle buses were canceled.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.