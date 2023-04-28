One-Third of Female High School Students Considered Suicide in 2021: CDC

The rate of teenage girls who faced suicidal thoughts and behaviors in 2021 -- the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- was a substantial increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed.

One in every three female high school students reported they had seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, a survey from the federal health organization reported.

The table details that the 2021 percentage is a significant increase from 2019 (24.1%).

Of the number that considered suicide in 2021, the CDC reported that one-fourth (23.6%) created a suicide plan -- a massive increase from 2019 (19.9%).

As for the rate of those who attempted suicide, there was an uptick, from 11% to 13.2%.

The biggest differences were noted in students' ages, race/ethnicity and/or gender identity.

For instance, in 2021, black female students had a higher chance to report having attempted suicide over white female students as well as ninth and 10th-grade female students compared with 12th grade.

Some of the survey results that remained relatively consistent between 2019 and 2021 were the percentage of attempted suicide cases in females that required medical treatment from 3.3% to 3.9%.

As for the male students, the percentage of those who reported seriously considering suicide in 2021 (14.3%) was similar to the number in 2019 (13.3%).

The results observed in this CDC survey "highlight the potential effect of the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures that might have increased students’ social isolation and anxiety, leading to the onset or exacerbation of adolescent mental health concerns and suicidal thoughts and behaviors."

The report includes data from the 2019 and 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) in a school-based survey conducted biennially since 1991. Private and public school students are represented from grades 9-12 in all states of America.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.