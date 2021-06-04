Capitol Riot

Opera Singer Charged With Hitting Officer With Flagpole During Capitol Riot

Audrey Ann Southard, 52, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged with a host of offenses

An opera singer who once played Carnegie Hall participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where she attacked a federal police officer with a flagpole, federal authorities said this week.

Audrey Ann Southard, 52, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged Tuesday with a host of offenses, including assault on a federal officer, after she was captured on video yelling, "Tell Pelosi, we are coming for that b----," according to an affidavit supporting her arrest.

The FBI learned about Southard through a tipster, who led agents to the suspect's social media, where she boasted about her travels: "DC Taking it back!"

