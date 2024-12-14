Oreo O's have been replaced by another cookie-themed cereal

A cereal switch-up is stirring up sweet — well, mostly salty — discussion.

Post Consumer Brands confirmed to TODAY.com that it’s discontinuing its beloved Oreo O’s cereal and replacing it with something new: Oreo Puffs.

It features chocolaty cereal puffs and mini marshmallows with the aim of creating a similar experience to dunking an Oreo cookie into a glass of milk.

According to Post, Oreo Puffs are made with real Oreo cookie wafers — which are the cookies that sandwich the creme.. The new cereal will be available at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Target for an MSRP of $4.99.

Oreo Puffs cereal. (Post Consumer Brands)

“With its introduction, OREO PUFFS™ cereal will replace OREO O’s® cereal on store shelves,” Post tells TODAY.com in an email.

Oreo O’s was introduced to U.S. markets in 1997, stayed on shelves until 2007, and then was brought back in 2017 during a big wave of nostalgic marketing. And just like that ... it’s returned to the vault of cereals past. We’ll check back in about 10 years to see if it’s revived from its sugary slumber again.

Toodaloo, Oreo O's. (Post Consumer Brands)

News of the swap has hit the crumb-filled corners of social media, with popular snack-spotting Instagram account Markie Devo posting about the new product and its predecessor. As usual, his comments section had thoughts.

“They should’ve kept the rings but added marshmallows,” wrote one commenter.

“Sooo coco puffs,” another said, referencing the General Mills-brand analog to the new cereal.

“ya know some things just need to be left alone !!” wrote another, and one more added, “I’m tired of every cereal turning into puffs 😢.”

Others were excited about the breakfast-basednews.

“These sound amazing,” wrote one user, and another added, “Oh wow my kids would be all over this one!”

“OREO Puffs Cereal is out now and will be REPLACING OREO O’s Cereal!” one more user wrote on a separate post about the cereal, adding they think the new cereal is an upgrade. “It’s disappointing whenever a beloved item becomes discontinued, but this is actually very exciting news for us because we believe marshmallows BELONG in OREO Cereal!”

