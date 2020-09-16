Young People Are Moving Home More Than Ever During the Pandemic

A recent Pew Research Center report has found that 52 percent of people ages 18 to 29 are living with their parents. After analyzing monthly census data, the root cause surfaced and it's the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago bartender Garrett Collins moved back home to Edmond, Oklahoma, from Chicago to live with his parents and a grandmother.

"When I first moved in, I felt pretty guilty," said Collins, 27. "I felt like I was very lucky and privileged in a way to have the ability to move back in with my parents. I felt guilty that I didn't lock on to some career path that had made me able to look after myself on my own. When I moved back in, I had this kind of shame."

NBC News reports that across America, the coronavirus has sent more than 2½ million young adults back home, according to a Pew Research Center report released this month. Family dynamics are changing their life trajectories creating a dramatic sociological and economic shift.

Now, three generations are living under one roof in the Collins household. Read more at NBCNews.com here.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testified on Wednesday that broad access to the COVID-19 vaccination likely won't be available until "the second or third quarter" of 2021.