Oxford High School Shooting in Michigan Leaves 3 Dead and 8 Wounded

At least three students were killed and eight people were wounded
after a school shooting in Oxford Township, Mich. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, was arrested within minutes of deputies arriving at the school according to authorities. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
7 photos
1/7
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Police cars restrict access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. According to reports, three people were killed and six others wounded by the alleged perpetrator, a 15 year old student who is now in police custody.
2/7
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school.
3/7
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
A police road block restricts access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.
4/7
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
A police officer talks to a driver as a road block restricts access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.
5/7
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
6/7
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
7/7
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe speaks at a news conference in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.