U.S. Rep. Scanlon Carjacked in Philadelphia Park, Uninjured

Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th District) was carjacked in South Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, her spokesperson confirmed with NBC10.

The spokesperson said Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint at 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park. Scanlon wasn’t hurt but the suspect got away with her car.

I'm appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time. https://t.co/vyBoBRRFVK — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) December 22, 2021

The suspects also took Scanlon's personal cell phone, federal cell phone and ID, her office confirmed.

Since 2019, Scanlon has represented the 5th District which covers all of Delaware County, part of Chester County, a small portion of southern Montgomery County and a section of South Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.