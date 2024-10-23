New York City

A new bill could allow paid sick time to take care of pets in New York City

Supporters believe the bill would amend a current law and help improve improve mental health for city residents with pets.

By Gus Rosendale

A new bill making its way through New York City Council would take away at least one major stress for pet owners in the city.

The just-introduced legislation would allow people to use their own paid sick time to take care of their pets when necessary. Supporters believe the bill would amend a current law and help improve improve mental health for city residents with pets.

Councilmember Shaun Abreu, who represents parts of the Upper West Side and West Harlem, said the change does not specify which species would be covered, only limiting it to “legal pets" and "companion animals."

"It’s undeniable we are facing a mental health crisis. And one of the best ways to address a mental health crisis is by making pet ownership easier," said Abreu, an owner of two cats.

The move would be almost entirely without precedent. Most companies only let their employees take time off for personal or family issues. Some employers across the country have voluntarily changed policies in recent years to allow people to take time for pet needs, including bereavement.

But, traditionally, asking the boss for a day off to go to the vet is generally uncharted territory. 

"Pets are not people....I don't know that you could take time off to take off to take care of your pet. That's a stretch," said Konrad Kuo of Montville, New Jersey, who owns a 2-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Others disagreed, equating it to parents taking time off for their children.

"I guess that's fair. Depends how sick. People take time off for kids that are sick," said Mia Toledo, of Chelsea.

Only a small town near San Francisco has any similar sort of in place — and even then, that law only applies to the care of service animals.

This article tagged under:

New York CityPetspolitics
