Panic at LAX After Transient Man Causes Gun Scare

One person was arrested but no gun was found, police said

By Andrew Blankstein and Rick Montanez

A transient man yelled "That man's got a gun" at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, causing panic and leading to an arrest, NBC News reported.

The incident took place at Terminal 6 and the terminal was back to normal operations soon after the gun scare, according to LAX Airport Police.

One person was arrested but no gun was found, police said.

"Everyone is safe and one person is in custody," LAX Airport tweeted soon after the incident.

Police said that several people complained of minor injuries from the escape after the panic.

The suspect was expected to be booked for trespassing and making a false report in an airport.

