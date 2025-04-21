Following the death or abdication of a pope, the Catholic Church's College of Cardinals meets at the Vatican to choose a new leader at a papal conclave.

However, a papal conclave does not necessarily work how most organizations choose a new leader.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Let's take a closer look at the process following the death of Pope Francis:

Why is it called a papal conclave?

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The meeting to choose a new pope, also referred to as the bishop of Rome, is referred to as a conclave because it is a private meeting. The events that take place during the conclave and the vote tallies by cardinals are not released to the public.

When does a papal conclave take place?

A papal conclave typically takes place 15 to 20 days after a pope's death.

In the event of a pope's abdication, which is historically rare for the church but did take place in 2013 when Pope Benedict XVI stepped down, the conclave begins approximately two weeks after the pope leaves the role.

Where does a papal conclave take place?

A papal conclave takes place at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. Only the College of Cardinals is allowed inside.

What is the College of Cardinals?

The College of Cardinals is made up of church officials who are "chosen by the Holy Father (pope) to serve as his principal assistants and advisers in the central administration of church affairs," according to the Catholic News Agency.

It should be noted that only cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to participate in the conclave.

How do cardinals choose a new pope?

The cardinals get together before the papal conclave to discuss the future of the church. Campaigning for a papal candidate is not allowed.

The cardinals then begin balloting for a new pope, which normally takes two to three days.

How is a new pope announced?

At the end of each voting session, the ballots are put into the Sistine Chapel's stove and sent with white or black smoke. Black smoke indicates the cardinals are still deliberating, while white smoke means a new pope has been elected.