Parents charged after abandoning kids to go drinking at Jersey Shore, police say

The parents of two young children were arrested after, officials claim, they left their kids alone on Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore so that they could go out drinking.

According to police, Felix Rodriquez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with child endangerment and other offenses after, police allege, they left their children unattended on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8:45 p.m., as a concerned citizen flagged down officers and alerted them to a residence along the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard, in Brigantine, New Jersey.

In that property, officials said, officers found two children — an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old — alone inside the property.

Upon further investigation, officials said that the officers learned that no parents or guardians were at the home or nearby the residence.

The officers got in contact with Rodriguez and Monterrosa and learned they were nowhere nearby and instructed them to return to the property, officials said.

Upon their return, police said, the pair exhibited signs of being impaired due to being under the influence of alcohol.

Both parents have been arrested and charged in this incident, officials said.

Also, they have both been released and, officials said, they have court appearances pending.