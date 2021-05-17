Passenger ‘Acting Erratically and Aggressively' Forces Landing in Minneapolis: Airline

An unruly passenger "acting erratically and aggressively" toward crew aboard a JetBlue flight forced it into an unscheduled landing in Minneapolis, officials said Monday.

Mark Anthony Scerbo, a 42-year-old resident of Mechanicville, New York, was booked on suspicion of drug possession, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport police said.

JetBlue Flight 915 was on its normal run from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday when it "was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers," according to an airline statement.

