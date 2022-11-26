Passenger in Custody After Disruption on Southwest Flight

A passenger disturbance on a Southwest Airlines flight prompted its diversion to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday on one of the year's busiest travel weekends.

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said. Potential charges would be the responsibility of the U.S. Attorney in Arkansas.

"The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations," Hagan said by email.

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Newark airport after a plane destined for Brazil began sparking mid-air shortly after takeoff.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.