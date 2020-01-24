Patient Diagnosed With Coronavirus in Chicago: CDC

NOTE: A live update from Chicago health officials will be streamed in the player above beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT

A person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Chicago, marking the second confirmed case in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Chicago woman in her 60s returned from Wuhan, China on Jan. 13 and was later hospitalized, a state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The person did not have symptoms while traveling but "later presented symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus" and was hospitalized in isolation, according to Allison Arwady, Commissioner with the Chicago Department of Public Health. She remains hospitalized in stable condition and is "clinically doing well," Arwady said.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of the new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who returned last week from the outbreak's epicenter was hospitalized in good condition near Seattle.

The man, identified only as a Snohomish County resident is in his 30s, was not considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said.

The new virus has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities during China's most important holiday. On the eve of the Lunar New Year, transportation was shut down Friday in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people. The cities are Wuhan, where the illness has been concentrated, and nine of its neighbors in central China's Hubei province.

The newly discovered virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia.

Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak began, at three U.S. airports — New York City's Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. On Tuesday, the CDC announced O'Hare Airport and Atlanta's airport were added to the list.

What's more, officials will begin forcing all passengers that originate in Wuhan to go to one of those five airports if they wish to enter the U.S.

Officials around the world have implemented similar airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness, following China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

As of Friday, 63 people were under investigation in 22 states. Two people had already tested positive and 11 negative, according to Nancy Messonnier with the CDC.

Last month, doctors began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a food market in Wuhan. More than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization.

Officials have said it probably spread from animals to people, but this week Chinese officials said they've concluded it also can spread from person to person.

Health authorities this month identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the illness in Wuhan is different from coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Earlier laboratory tests ruled out SARS and MERS — Middle East respiratory syndrome — as well as influenza, bird flu, adenovirus and other common lung-infecting germs.

The new virus so far does not appear to be as deadly as SARS and MERS, but viruses can sometimes mutate to become more dangerous.

University of Washington coronavirus researcher David Veesler said the public “should not be panicking right now.”

The response has been “very efficient,” Veesler said. “In a couple of weeks, China was able to identify the virus, isolate it, sequence it and share that information.”

Veesler added: “We don’t have enough data to judge how severe the disease is.”

Messonnier had previously said health officials expected to see more cases in the U.S. and around the world in the coming days.