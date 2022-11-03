Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home.

"The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.

"Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

Meanwhile, the man accused of breaking into Pelosi's home and attacking her husband is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

David DePape, 42, is being held in San Francisco County jail on attempted murder and multiple other felony charges after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights and brutally assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Court documents show he was looking for Nancy Pelosi and wanted to break her kneecaps.

DePape's last known residence was in Richmond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be back in court Friday.