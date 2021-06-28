Pelosi Introduces Bill Setting Framework for Jan. 6th Commission

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a bill to establish a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that's heavily weighted toward Democrats after Senate Republicans scuttled a bipartisan deal last month.

"The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement after the bill was introduced.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen," she said.

