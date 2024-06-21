Couple dies after drowning in Florida rip current while on vacation with kids

A couple from Pennsylvania was killed on Thursday after getting caught in rip currents off Stuart Beach on Hutchinson Island while on vacation, officials said.

The couple was identified as Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishart, 48, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Warter and Wishart were on vacation with their six teenage children on Hutchinson Island when they and two of their kids were caught in the rip current, officials said.

A spokesperson with the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida took to Facebook to share the sad news.

Officials said that the two kids were able to break away from the current and they tried to help their parents.

Sadly, they were forced to return to shore without the couple due to the danger of the current, officials explained.

The couple's children called 911 for help, according to NBC affiliate WPTV in Florida.

Martin County Ocean Rescue officials were called to the beach around 1:30 p.m. and able to find the couple to bring them back to shore before performing CPR, the sheriff's office said.

Moments later, another unconscious swimmer was rescued and CPR was initiated.



Two victims, a man in his 50’s & a woman in her 40’s, were transported to Martin North hospital in serious condition.



The Sheriff's Office said that life-saving efforts continued in the ambulance and in the hospital before the couple was pronounced deceased.

A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Team is helping the children as they wait for family members to make their way to Florida.