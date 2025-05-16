A kindergartener in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, brought alcoholic Jell-O shots to school and shared them with classmates, according to school district officials.

The Greater Johnstown School District launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier this week at one of its elementary schools, officials said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

The young student distributed the Jell-O shots — small cups containing alcohol — to at least three other students, according to the district’s account. School staff were alerted and “immediate action was taken,” the statement said.

The children who consumed the shots were evaluated by the school nurse and then transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services “out of an abundance of caution.”

Their parents met them at the hospital, school officials reported.

Officials did not say how much alcohol the children may have ingested or whether any of the students showed signs of intoxication.

Superintendent Dr. Amy D. Arcurio called the situation an “isolated incident” and said the Jell-O shots were confiscated once discovered. Local authorities are assisting in the investigation, including looking into how the kindergartener obtained the shots.

It remains unclear whether the child brought the Jell-O shots knowingly or whether any adults were involved in preparing or packing them for school.

“We want to assure our families that the health and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Arcurio said. “Counselors and support staff will be available for any students who may need assistance processing today’s events.”

As of Friday, no charges had been filed, and the district has not released further information about the child’s family or whether disciplinary action was taken.

The Greater Johnstown Police Department has not publicly commented on the matter.