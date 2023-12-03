Pentagon reports U.S. warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea

The Pentagon said on Sunday that a U.S. naval destroyer and several commercial vessels came under attack in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi military group also said it targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have previously warned that Israeli ships are "legitimate targets" until the violence in Gaza stops.

"We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available, later," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The attacks on commercials ships took place over several hours and are believed to have come from Houthi missiles, according to defense officials, which would represent an escalation of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Pentagon has not said where the attacks on the USS Carney originated.

The Carney, a U.S. naval destroyer, observed a ballistic missile fired at a civilian commercial ship named the "Unity Explorer" and then responded to distress reports from the vessel. As it assisted the Unity Explorer, the Carney destroyed another Houthi drone headed towards itself itself and the Unity Explorer.

The Iran-backed Houthi group said in a statement on Sunday it had launched missile and drone attacks against two ships it believed were connected to Israel in the Red Sea's Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, also known as the Gate of Tears.

The statement did not mention any attacks on U.S. ships, only the the "Unity Explorer" and the "Number Nine," both of which the group said are associated with Israel.

"The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab Seas until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops," the Houthis said.

Yemen's military has previously warned that all Israeli ships or any entities connected to Israel will be a "legitimate target" for attack until the war in Gaza end. In November, the group said it had captured an Israeli ship.

