US-Mexico Border

10 people injured after falling from US-Mexico border fence in California

The individuals were taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

By Danielle Smith

Ten people have been hospitalized after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley, south of San Diego, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Around 4 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports from Border Patrol that people climbing the fence fell.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found 10 individuals, who were then taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez.

"We did have some children that were accompanied there, so we did transport those children with the parents to the trauma centers throughout the city," Rodriguez told NBC San Diego.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico Border
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us