Science

Perseid meteor shower, one of the most dramatic of the year, is underway

The annual event typically produces bright meteors at a high hourly rate. It began on Sunday and will last through late August.

By Denise Chow | NBC News

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

One of the best meteor showers of the year is underway, offering a chance to see shooting stars in the summer night sky.

The annual Perseid meteor shower kicked off Sunday and will last through late August. This year’s shower will peak the night of Aug. 12, into early morning on Aug. 13.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The Perseid meteor shower is typically one of the most dramatic because it produces bright meteors at a high hourly rate. At the shower's peak, skywatchers could see as many as 100 per hour from dark locations (weather permitting).

The shower’s timing during summer in the Northern Hemisphere makes it a popular event because the skywatching can be enjoyed in warm conditions.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Meteors are often called “shooting stars,” but the celestial display comes from small bits of debris in space that burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of dust particles and leftover debris from a comet known as 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862. The streaks of light are created as the pieces hit the atmosphere and vaporize, leaving behind bright trails as they disintegrate.

The Perseids get their name because the shooting stars appear to stream from a point in the sky where the constellation of Perseus is located, according to NASA. The constellation rises in the northeast, but meteors should be visible all over the sky if conditions are clear.

U.S. & World

Animals and Wildlife 20 mins ago

World's rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species

2024 Paris Olympics 59 mins ago

Attacker stabs and wounds French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of the Olympics

In the Northern Hemisphere, the best times to view the Perseids will be from around midnight until dawn, after the moon sets.

For prime viewing, observers should pick a dark and unobstructed spot away from city lights or other light pollution.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Science
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us