New Jersey

Person with assault rifles attached to car shot in New Jersey: Law enforcement official

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in Stanhope, New Jersey.

A person armed with multiple assault rifles — including some attached to a car — was shot in New Jersey, according to a senior law enforcement official.

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in a wooded area of Stanhope, video from NBC New York's Chopper 4 showed. A large response by Byram Township Police was at the scene, as well.

The senior law enforcement officials said a person got out of the car with a firearm, and police opened fire. The person was shot in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or it came as a result of police gunfire.

No further information was immediately available. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office was leading the investigation, according to the state attorney general’s office.

