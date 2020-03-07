Person With Coronavirus Attended CPAC Conference in Maryland

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) say someone who attended the conference last week in National Harbor, Maryland, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The patient was exposed to the virus prior to the four-day conference and is being quarantined in New Jersey, organizers said in a tweet.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended CPAC but did not come in contact with the patient, organizers said.

"This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the man hall," the group wrote.

CPAC was held Feb. 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

