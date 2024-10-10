Pets

Crocs is releasing shoes for dogs — and matching clogs for owners

The Pet Crocs, along with the matching clogs for humans, will be available for a limited time starting Oct. 23.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dog owners who like to wear Crocs can now match with their pups on walks and trips to the park.

The popular footwear brand announced Wednesday that it's releasing Pet Crocs, a version of its clogs for dogs, along with matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans later this month.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The dog booties, made in partnership with dog-centric company BARK, feature breathable EVA foam and an adjustable strap. They come in three different sizes — small, medium and large — and are designed for dogs weighing up to 80 pounds.

There are two glow-in-the-dark colorway options for the Pet Crocs and matching Classic Lined Clogs — Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Pet Crocs
Dogs wearing Pet Crocs. (Crocs, Inc.)

Dog owners will also be able to decorate their clogs with exclusive dog Jibbitz charms.

Both the Pet Crocs and matching clogs will be available for a limited time on Crocs.com and in select retail stores starting Oct. 23, which also happens to be Croc Day.

The Pet Crocs are listed for $50 on Crocs.com, while the matching Classic Lined Clogs cost $65.

Dog and human wearing Crocs
Crocs, Inc.
Dog and human wearing matching Crocs. (Crocs, Inc.)

This article tagged under:

Pets
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us