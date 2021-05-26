PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, at least nine people died when
a gunman opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose, including the gunman. Seven of the gunman's victims died at the scene.
The gunman was confirmed to be an employee of the rail yard.
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead.
A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a rail yard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.