Pilot arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to New York-bound flight

The Delta pilot, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was arrested at about 10 a.m. local time, police said

By David K. Li | NBC News

A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to a New York City-bound flight and forcing the journey's cancellation, officials said Tuesday.

Flight 209 normally leaves Edinburgh Airport at 10:35 a.m. SCT on a 7 1/2-hour journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport but it never got off the ground Friday.

The pilot, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was arrested at about 10 a.m. local time, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of violating the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which bars pilots and other transport operators from on-the-job impairment.

