Plane Crashes

Plane crashes and catches fire on North Carolina highway with 2 people escaping serious injuries

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening

Smoke and fire from an emergency plane landing on I-26 in Asheville, NC on Dec. 14, 2023.
Sebastian Restrepo/Facebook

A small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 p.m. with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane hit power lines that cross I-26 and one wing hit a tractor-trailer, WLOS-TV reported. The plane was engulfed in flames.

The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured, the highway patrol said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

university of idaho 3 hours ago

House where four University of Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month

Virginia 7 hours ago

Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect after her 6-year-old son shot his teacher

Two people who were on the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The highway was closed in both directions Friday morning as Duke Power workers fixed powerlines that cross the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Plane Crashes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us