Tennessee

Multiple people injured after small plane crash in Tennessee

Twenty people were on board the plane, which crashed shortly after departing the Tullahoma Regional Airport. There are no casualties and the injuries were described as minor.

By Rebecca Cohen and Jay Blackman | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured after a small plane carrying 20 people crashed in Tullahoma, Tennessee, authorities said.

Several passengers have been transported to local hospitals by medical helicopters, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Others are being evaluated on the scene.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The THP did not say how many sustained injuries.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashed at around 12:45 p.m. just after taking off from the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The plane went down on Old Shelbyville Road, according to the agency.

Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the city, said no one died in the crash and the injuries were minor, but did not offer more details.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Tennessee
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us