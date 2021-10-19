Nearly 2 Dozen Escape Injury After Plane Crashes on Takeoff in Houston

What to Know Aircraft was departing Houston Executive Airport Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m.

Nearly two dozen people escaped serious injury when a large jet crashed while attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport Tuesday.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, the FAA said an MD-87 destined for Boston departed at about 10:08 a.m. and had trouble gaining altitude.

The plane rolled through an airport fence before crossing Morton Road north of the airport and coming to rest in a field where it caught fire.

Officials said all 21 people on board, including 18 passengers and three crew members, were able to exit the aircraft without suffering serious injury.

One passenger reported having back pain after the crash. It's not clear if the injured person was a passenger or member of the crew.

Video from KPRC-TV's helicopter showed the plane on fire with most of the fuselage having been consumed by fire. The tail section and two engines were all that remained after the fire that resembled the aircraft.

Further details about the cause of the crash have not yet been revealed. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate.

Houston Executive Airport is west of Houston, between Katy and Brookshire, north of Interstate 10.