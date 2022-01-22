flights

Plane Slides Off Runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, No Injuries Reported

The flight operated by Endeavor Air from Washington, D.C., rolled off the runway while taxiing, officials said

Bloomberg

A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.

There were no injuries in the 9 p.m. incident in which Delta Flight 5501 from Washington, D.C., “landed safely and rolled into the mud while taxiing,” the airport said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were 13 passengers on the flight, which the Delta Air Lines said was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air.

Delta said the plane’s nose gear exited the taxiway after landing at the North Carolina airport. No injuries were reported.

U.S. & World

Harlem 11 hours ago

NYPD Officer Killed, Another Injured in Shooting During Domestic Violence Call

FBI 14 hours ago

Brian Laundrie Claimed Responsibility for Gabby Petito's Death in Notebook: FBI

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

flightsAirplaneRaleigh-Durham International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us