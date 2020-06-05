Police Have ‘Strong Suspect’ in Assault by Cyclist Over Racial Justice Flyers

Police have a “strong suspect” after a cyclist was caught on video this week on a Maryland bike trail gripping a young woman’s arm as he ripped a racial justice flyer out of her hand. One of two other young people with her told News4's Pat Collins the cyclist rammed him with his bike and pinned him to the ground.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Montgomery County Park Police have a suspect thanks to the “great response” to widely circulated video footage of the cyclist. An arrest is expected soon, sources said.

At the same time, multiple men say internet sleuths trying to identify the cyclist have falsely accused them in the attack and tarred their reputations online.

“I think it’s OK to do your own detective work if you like, but I very much draw the line at putting out names publicly unless there’s a positive ID,” one man said. He asked News4 not to use his name.

A former Montgomery County Police Department employee was falsely accused, the department said in a tweet. A local marketing director also faced a false accusation, Frosh said.

Reports circulating on social media referencing a former MCPD employee as being the suspect in the Capital Crescent

trail assault are false. Additional information is forthcoming from the Maryland National Capital Park Police who are heading the investigation. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 5, 2020

In a tweet, the attorney general thanked the public for tips but added, “please don't name individuals & risk harm to innocent people.”

👉UPDATE: Thanks for the great response. Park Police have a strong suspect as a result. But, please don't name individuals & risk harm to innocent people. Please share further info with Det. Lopez @ 301-929-2774. — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) June 5, 2020

One victim in the attack, who asked to remain anonymous, said he and others were posting flyers Monday morning in support of the George Floyd protests when they came across the cyclist on the Capital Crescent Trail near MacArthur Boulevard.

The video shows the cyclist with a flyer in his hand, confronting a woman. She puts her hand up to drive him away and shouts “Get away from me.”

Then, he turns to a second woman. Her back is to a fence and she's much shorter than him. The cyclist grips her forearm, which shakes as she tries to fight him off. The cyclist rips a flyer from her hand as the man and first woman scream at him.

“Do not touch her! Do not touch her, sir,” the first woman screams, her voice going hoarse. She comes to the second woman’s defense and pushes the cyclist away.

“Get off of her,” she screams, pointing her finger in his face.

Then, the cyclist walks away and grabs his bike. That’s when the man says the cyclist turned to him.

“He sees me recording him and sees the fact that I recorded him as he was doing that, and he grabs his bike and he runs it into me and pins me to the ground,” the man said.

The video shows the cyclist rushing toward the man. Then the camera drops.

“He pretty much screamed at us. He was saying, ‘F--- you. You guys [are] inciting riots.’ He kept saying we’re ‘deviants.’ I’m not sure exactly what he meant by that," the man said.

All three victims, including two 19-year-old women, are adults, the man said. Some viewers of the video said they thought the second woman was a child.

The man said he is part of a project that posts flyers in affluent neighborhoods to raise awareness about racial injustice.

Park Police circulated photos of the cyclist and said they want to speak with him in reference to what they called an assault.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser both urged the public to help identify the cyclist to police.

Please help MD official locate this man... https://t.co/kLT4neasp9 — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 4, 2020